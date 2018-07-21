Liverpool's Simon Mignolet Linked With Shock Move to European Giant This Summer

Liverpool's Simon Mignolet is among a host of other goalkeepers linked with a move to Barcelona, amid uncertainty regarding current backup keeper Jasper Cillessen's future.

The Dutch international has been linked with a move away from Catalonia over the course of the transfer window as he seeks regular first team football, with Spanish publication Marca

reporting that Mignolet is on a five-man shortlist to replace him.

David Ramos/GettyImages

According to the media outlet, as many as five keepers including Mignolet have been mooted with joining last season's La Liga and Copa Del Rey winners, including Geronimo Rulli and Marko Dmitrovic of Real Sociedad and Eibar respectively.

Yann Sommer of Borussia Monchengladbach and Mignolet's compatriot Koen Casteels of Wolfsburg are also reportedly on Barcelona's radar should Cillessen seek pastures new, while an Anfield exit for Mignolet this window seems inevitable.

After losing his place to Loris Karius at the beginning of 2018, the arrival of Alisson for a world record £67m appears to have pushed the 30-year-old further down the pecking order at Anfield, as Jurgen Klopp builds towards the new season.

Mignolet, who was an unused for Belgium at the World Cup in Russia, has spent five seasons at Liverpool after moving from then Premier League side Sunderland for £9m in the summer of 2013 under Brendan Rogers, although the Belgian failed to make to the number one spot his own in that time.

A number of high profile errors always meant there was questions surrounding Mignolet as Liverpool's first choice goalkeeper, and now looks set to be on the move once more.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It's been a busy time for Liverpool regarding goalkeepers of late, with the signing of Alisson signalling the end of Danny Ward's time at Anfield, who has signed for Leicester in a deal worth £12.5m.