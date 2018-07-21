Naby Keita Reveals Honour in Wearing Number 8 Shirt of Childhood Hero Steven Gerrard

By 90Min
July 21, 2018

Naby Keita is honoured to take the number 8 shirt at Liverpool, as it was worn by one of his footballing heroes before him: Steven Gerrard.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Keita revealed that he wore a Liverpool shirt when he played football on the streets as a child, as his father was a huge admirer of the club and of Gerrard in particular.

Gerrard, now manager at Rangers, surprised Keita at Melwood as he presented the number 8 shirt to its new owner - something which Keita had not been expecting.

Let’s get it started #YNWA

A post shared by Naby Deco Keita Officiel ⚽️✌️ (@keitanabydeco) on

"When I came here that day I didn't know Steven would be at Melwood,” he said. "It was a surprise to me. It was exciting. He said, 'Everyone will be here for you, we're all going to help you develop'.

"I had watched Steven Gerrard growing up as a kid and admired him so that was a special day.

"We used to play in the streets wearing a Liverpool shirt. My dad had a love of Liverpool back then when I was 11 or 12 years old.

"I wanted to be like him. It couldn't be anyone else. He was always the boss of the team."

Despite Keita's obvious talent, Liverpool fans might be concerned about his discipline. He picked up three suspensions last season: two for red cards and one for accruing five yellow cards.

"I am aggressive in a positive sense," Keita said in his defence.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"My first mind-set is to defend well and not concede. As a midfielder, when you have sealed things up at the back, my job is to provide the ammunition for the strikers and forwards, to create opportunities. 

"Also, if I get a chance that comes my way, I want to take it and score. But I am a team player. I think about the team and the group always."

Keita will make his competitive debut when Liverpool kick off their Premier League campaign against West Ham on August 12.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)