Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Trolls Liverpool Fans Over Alisson With Lacazette Reminder

By 90Min
July 21, 2018

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken to Twitter to troll Liverpool and their fans regarding over their new signing, Alisson. 

The Brazilian shot stopper joined the Merseyside club from Roma this week in a £67m deal - the highest-ever fee for a goalkeeper. The deal takes Jurgen Klopp's summer spending to over £150m following the arrivals of Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Yet Aubameyang has played down Alisson's arrival by making fans aware of a goal scored by fellow Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette against Alisson's Roma in 2017, when the striker was at Lyon. 

Aubameyang joined the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund in January for a club-record £56m fee, and scored 10 goals in 13 Premier League appearances during the second-half of the season.

And Arsenal fans clearly enjoyed the Gabon forward's dig towards their Premier League rivals, as can be seen through their responses to the forward's tweet:

And there was always going to be a couple of Liverpool fans who couldn't quite take the joke...

Lacazette and Aubameyang could both take on Alisson's Liverpool when the Jurgen Klopp's side visit north London in early November, with the reverse fixture at Anfield set to take place in late December.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)