Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Trolls Liverpool Fans Over Alisson With Lacazette Reminder

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken to Twitter to troll Liverpool and their fans regarding over their new signing, Alisson.

The Brazilian shot stopper joined the Merseyside club from Roma this week in a £67m deal - the highest-ever fee for a goalkeeper. The deal takes Jurgen Klopp's summer spending to over £150m following the arrivals of Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Yet Aubameyang has played down Alisson's arrival by making fans aware of a goal scored by fellow Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette against Alisson's Roma in 2017, when the striker was at Lyon.

Aubameyang joined the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund in January for a club-record £56m fee, and scored 10 goals in 13 Premier League appearances during the second-half of the season.

And Arsenal fans clearly enjoyed the Gabon forward's dig towards their Premier League rivals, as can be seen through their responses to the forward's tweet:

This is why you got number 14. Already an Arsenal legend😉 — Ali (@Nketiahnumber9) July 20, 2018

LOOOOL NEVER LEAVE US AUBA — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) July 20, 2018

AUBAAA HAHAHAHHAHAHA LOVE YOU MAN — RX (@Regixta) July 20, 2018

Oh no you dint! 😂😂 — Stu Mac Emery's Army ℹ (@StuartyMac07) July 20, 2018

And there was always going to be a couple of Liverpool fans who couldn't quite take the joke...

Lool i bet u wil only score like 9 goals. Dont talk.. u r not w the elite club — Nashvin Joshua (@zalgo1107) July 21, 2018

You’re wank mate, BTEC Danny Ings — J (@SM10i) July 20, 2018

Lacazette and Aubameyang could both take on Alisson's Liverpool when the Jurgen Klopp's side visit north London in early November, with the reverse fixture at Anfield set to take place in late December.