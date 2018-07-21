RB Leipzig Confirm Interest in Everton Youngster & Set to Submit Another Offer of Around €18m

RB Leipzig are edging closer towards completing the permanent signing of Everton youngster Ademola Lookman.



The Englishman spent the second half of last season on loan at the Bundesliga club, scoring five goals and bagging three assists in 11 league appearances and at the age of just 20, he is certainly one to watch out for in the future.

Thomas Starke/GettyImages

Now according to German newspaper Leipziger Volkszeitung (via Ronan Murphy on Twitter ), Leipzig are set to offer in the region of €16m and €18m to Everton for the forward as they look to tie down the England Under-21 international to a permanent deal.





The newspaper caught up with manager Ralf Rangnick who insisted both parties are keen for the deal to go through, however the final decision lies with Everton.

RB Leipzig are set to sign Ademola Lookman from Everton for between €16m and €18m, according to LVZ. #RBLeipzig #EFC — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) July 21, 2018

He said (via the Sun ): “We would like to see him with us and he would like to come, but he’s Everton’s and as long as we cannot reach an agreement with them, he’s still part of Everton. We have to see if it works.”



Speaking with the press earlier in the week (via the Liverpool Echo ), Rangnick provided a further update, revealing that both parties are keen for the deal to go through and that their transfer business may not be done just yet. He said: "I think 3 more signings is realistic.





"We're still in talks over Ademola Lookman - we want him back and he wants to come back. We're also looking at something in central midfield, whether that's a no. 6, 8 or 10."