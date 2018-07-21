RB Leipzig Confirm Interest in Everton Youngster & Set to Submit Another Offer of Around €18m

By 90Min
July 21, 2018

RB Leipzig are edging closer towards completing the permanent signing of Everton youngster Ademola Lookman.

The Englishman spent the second half of last season on loan at the Bundesliga club, scoring five goals and bagging three assists in 11 league appearances and at the age of just 20, he is certainly one to watch out for in the future.

Thomas Starke/GettyImages

Now according to German newspaper Leipziger Volkszeitung (via Ronan Murphy on Twitter), Leipzig are set to offer in the region of €16m and €18m to Everton for the forward as they look to tie down the England Under-21 international to a permanent deal. 


The newspaper caught up with manager Ralf Rangnick who insisted both parties are keen for the deal to go through, however the final decision lies with Everton. 

He said (via the Sun): “We would like to see him with us and he would like to come, but he’s Everton’s and as long as we cannot reach an agreement with them, he’s still part of Everton. We have to see if it works.”


Speaking with the press earlier in the week (via the Liverpool Echo), Rangnick provided a further update, revealing that both parties are keen for the deal to go through and that their transfer business may not be done just yet. He said: "I think 3 more signings is realistic.


"We're still in talks over Ademola Lookman - we want him back and he wants to come back.  We're also looking at something in central midfield, whether that's a no. 6, 8 or 10."

Lookman looks set to follow fellow English youngster Jadon Sancho in securing a permanent switch to the Bundesliga. Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund on a permanent deal last summer and has become an instant hit with the fans.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)