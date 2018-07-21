Spurs Fans Take to Twitter to React to Real Madrid's Reported Interest in Full Back Kieran Trippier

July 21, 2018

Perhaps one of the breakout stars of the World Cup, Kieran Trippier has returned to England somewhat as a hero.


Heading into the tournament we knew he was a solid player. However, the full back looked like a completely different player to the one who occupied the right wing-back spot for Tottenham during the Premier League season.

He was Gareth Southgate's designated set piece taker - a very good one at that - and was crucial to England becoming a big threat from set pieces with his inviting deliveries into the box. He stepped up when it really mattered during England's penalty shootout against Colombia in the round of 16, scoring the fourth penalty to set up Eric Dier's final penalty which secured the win.

MANAN VATSYAYANA/GettyImages

He then scored his first international goal thanks to a wonderful free kick in the opening minutes of England's semi final against Croatia. All in all it was a great tournament for the 27-year-old, who is now being valued at £50m. To add to this, there have been numerous reports suggesting Real Madrid are upping their interest and are keen on signing him.

Many Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to react to these claims, with the majority seemingly dismissing the idea of this deal ever materialising.

Only time will tell whether or not Madrid are serious about pursuing the full back, in the meantime Spurs fans will be hoping their club is focusing on bringing talent in rather than selling off their key players, especially with the start of the Premier League season just three weeks away.

