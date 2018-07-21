'They Sent Plane Tickets Twice': Agent Reveals Lengths Liverpool Went to in Order to Sign Midfielder

By 90Min
July 21, 2018

Alfa Semedo's agent has revealed that Liverpool were one of a host of clubs that tried to sign the midfielder before he joined Benfica.

The extreme lengths the Reds went to were also revealed by agent Adilé Sebastião, and the Merseyside club were clearly keen to acquire the talented youngster.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Speaking to Record, as quoted by Sport Witness, Sebastião said “The English club even sent plane tickets twice, but we never went." 


Semedo was still in his home country of Guinea-Bissau at the time, and eventually ended up joining Benfica's academy in 2015 at the age of 17.

Whether Liverpool missed out on a potential world beater is still unclear, three years on. The midfielder broke onto the Liga NOS stage last season, appearing 28 times for the Portuguese outfit Moreirense and getting on the score sheet twice.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

His performances for the club were impressive enough for Benfica to re-sign the youngster ahead of the 2018/19 season and it looks as if he will play a crucial role for the club.

However, Liverpool aren't short of midfield options themselves, and with the recent purchases of Naby Keita and Fabinho, had they managed to acquire Semedo at the time, who knows whether the youngster would have found playing time at Anfield.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)