'They Sent Plane Tickets Twice': Agent Reveals Lengths Liverpool Went to in Order to Sign Midfielder

Alfa Semedo's agent has revealed that Liverpool were one of a host of clubs that tried to sign the midfielder before he joined Benfica.

The extreme lengths the Reds went to were also revealed by agent Adilé Sebastião, and the Merseyside club were clearly keen to acquire the talented youngster.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Speaking to Record, as quoted by Sport Witness, Sebastião said “The English club even sent plane tickets twice, but we never went."





Semedo was still in his home country of Guinea-Bissau at the time, and eventually ended up joining Benfica's academy in 2015 at the age of 17.

Whether Liverpool missed out on a potential world beater is still unclear, three years on. The midfielder broke onto the Liga NOS stage last season, appearing 28 times for the Portuguese outfit Moreirense and getting on the score sheet twice.

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

His performances for the club were impressive enough for Benfica to re-sign the youngster ahead of the 2018/19 season and it looks as if he will play a crucial role for the club.

However, Liverpool aren't short of midfield options themselves, and with the recent purchases of Naby Keita and Fabinho, had they managed to acquire Semedo at the time, who knows whether the youngster would have found playing time at Anfield.