Barcelona Legend Xavi Hails PSG's 'Excellent' Adrien Rabiot as Links With Midfielder Continue

By 90Min
July 22, 2018

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi has given his support to his former club as rumours over a potential move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot continue to grow.

Xavi told Mundo Deportivo that Rabiot is at an 'excellent level' in terms of his technical ability and revealed that he thinks Rabiot could play 'perfectly' in central midfield for the Catalan giants.

"He's a player of an excellent level technically," Xavi said, when asked about Rabiot. "He could play perfectly as a central midfielder at Barca. He could contribute a lot, but that's already entering the realms of speculation.

"I've been asked a lot about Griezmann this summer and, in the end, he stayed at Atlético. But if Rabiot comes, he'd be a great signing."

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old Barcelona legend was also full of praise for midfielder Arthur, who recently joined Barcelona from Brazilian club Gremio.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

"I've seen a few videos of him. There are a lot of Brazilians here at the Aspire academy who have spoken very well of him," said the Al Sadd midfielder.

"I think he's a player who is perfectly adaptable to Barca. He has what we call the Barca DNA, that technical quality, that talent you need. After that, it depends on him, his mentality and whether he is ready to play for a good team."

Comparisons have been made between Xavi and Arthur, although they are not something that the Barcelona legend is keen to support.

"I don't like it. I didn't like being compared with [Pep] Guardiola or anyone, it's not easy to digest, it's a weight on top of you and that's not good.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

"He has to make his own career, show his own personality. If we leave him in peace, he'll succeed, but it's very difficult at Barca, very difficult."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)