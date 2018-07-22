Barcelona Legend Xavi Hails PSG's 'Excellent' Adrien Rabiot as Links With Midfielder Continue

Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi has given his support to his former club as rumours over a potential move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot continue to grow.

Xavi told Mundo Deportivo that Rabiot is at an 'excellent level' in terms of his technical ability and revealed that he thinks Rabiot could play 'perfectly' in central midfield for the Catalan giants.

"He's a player of an excellent level technically," Xavi said, when asked about Rabiot. "He could play perfectly as a central midfielder at Barca. He could contribute a lot, but that's already entering the realms of speculation.

"I've been asked a lot about Griezmann this summer and, in the end, he stayed at Atlético. But if Rabiot comes, he'd be a great signing."

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old Barcelona legend was also full of praise for midfielder Arthur, who recently joined Barcelona from Brazilian club Gremio.

"I've seen a few videos of him. There are a lot of Brazilians here at the Aspire academy who have spoken very well of him," said the Al Sadd midfielder.

"I think he's a player who is perfectly adaptable to Barca. He has what we call the Barca DNA, that technical quality, that talent you need. After that, it depends on him, his mentality and whether he is ready to play for a good team."

Comparisons have been made between Xavi and Arthur, although they are not something that the Barcelona legend is keen to support.

"I don't like it. I didn't like being compared with [Pep] Guardiola or anyone, it's not easy to digest, it's a weight on top of you and that's not good.

"He has to make his own career, show his own personality. If we leave him in peace, he'll succeed, but it's very difficult at Barca, very difficult."