Bizarre Row Erupts on Twitter Over Journalist's Claim Karim Benzema Met With AC Milan Officials

By 90Min
July 22, 2018

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has found himself at the centre of a bizarre online argument between his agent and Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The row began when Di Marzio wrote a piece claiming the France international had a meeting alongside his agent, and a host of AC Milan senior figures last week to discuss a potential switch to the San Siro. Benzema's agent didn't take kindly to the report, taking to Twitter to make his feelings known on the story.

Benzema then weighed in to the action himself, posting on his Instagram story a message that translating as: "Di Marzio, it’s you who will need to change jobs. Liar." 

The explosive conflict raged on, and Di Marzio hit back with a Tweet of his own, which translates as: "He (Benzema’s agent) can laugh as much as he wants. Maybe he won’t laugh if and when the player changes agent. And when he finds out that Benzema made other intermediaries talk to Milan. And he spoke to Gattuso himself. I don’t laugh..telling you what I’ve verified."

The public spat has added further mystery to the future of Benzema, who could leave the Bernabéu this summer as Los Blancos look to shake up their squad following the departure of former manager Zinedine Zidane. 

AC Milan are rumoured to be in the market for a striker, and could look to the Frenchman as an alternative to Chelsea's Álvaro Morata.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid may have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard, after reports emerged that the Blues could look to sign Manchester United ace Anthony Martial as his replacement. 

The French international could cost the Blues around €100m, but this could be affordable given the astronomical fee that Hazard is likely to bring in.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)