Christian Pulisic's incredible skill was in full display on Sunday afternoon.

In what was a brilliant display of skill, finesse and power, Pulisic showed out in front of a passionate crowd at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The American switfly evaded defenders to draw a crucial penalty in the 65th minute of Borussia Dortmund's game against Liverpool in the International Champions Cup.

Pulisic later nailed a driven shot from the post past Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Watch below.

Christian Pulisic’s penalty win and goal. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/X9FR0zKsCs — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) July 22, 2018

Later, the 19-year-old followed up with a spectacular goal in the 89th minute to put Dortmund one goal ahead.

If that wasn't enough, Pulisic was also directly involved in the game-clinching goal in added time.

As expected, the American crowd erupted in support of a player who might just be able to take the USMNT to the next level.

Have a day, Christian.