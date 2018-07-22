Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish Drops Cryptic Social Media Hint Over Wilfried Zaha Future

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has caused a stir on social media by appearing to unfollow his star man Wilfried Zaha on Instagram.

Speculation has ramped up in recent days linking the Ivory Coast international away from Selhurst Park after the winger reportedly rejected a new contract offer of £120,000-a-week from Palace.

MB Media/GettyImages

Clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked to the highly talented player who is also rumoured to be frustrated over a lack of investment in player recruitment from Roy Hodsgon.

On Saturday, following these rumours, Palace fans started sharing screenshots which showed that Parish had unfollowed Zaha on the social media site.

Parish has unfollowed Zaha on Instagram 👀👀👀 #cpfc pic.twitter.com/qtDtIZgPTp — Sam Waters (@SamWaters1994) July 20, 2018

The screenshots themselves were enough to trigger some Palace fans to fear this might be significant and potentially a signal that Zaha is close to leaving. However, other Palace fans have strongly stated Parish unfollowed his player a while ago and it is not relevant to the current transfer saga.

Wilfried Zaha featured for the London club on Saturday in a pre-season game against Oxford. Palace won 3-1, with Zaha finding the net as they prepare for their sixth consecutive Premier League campaign.

If a move is to come to fruition, fellow London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are said to be Zaha's most likely destination, with the player rumoured to prefer a move across the capital.

A fee of £70m has been reported by mainstream papers as Spurs look to line up an opening bid for the Ivorian.