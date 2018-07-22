Rodrygo Insists Money Was Not a Factor in Agreeing to Join Real Madrid Last Month

Rodrygo claims that his decision to join Real Madrid was a no-brainer due to to the club's reputation, and insists that his decision was not motivated by financial concerns.

The 17-year-old prodigy agreed the €45m move to the Spanish capital last month, signing a contract until 2025. However, he will not officially complete the switch from Santos until next summer.

Despite Barcelona also submitting a bid for the young striker, Santos were reluctant to sell to Barca again after the 2013 sale of Neymar left a bad taste in their mouth.

Miguel Schincariol/GettyImages

Rodrygo says that he was determined to join Real Madrid from the moment he learned about their interest.

"I spoke at home with my whole family, but from the moment the offer from Real Madrid arrived, it was something I did not even think about," he told Folha de São Paulo (via Marca).

"Real are the biggest club in the world. If a proposal comes from Madrid and another team, you have to choose Real Madrid's regardless of the money."

However, the gloss has slightly been taken off Rodrygo's move by the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus. Rodrygo wanted to play alongside the Portuguese superstar and is disappointed that he will not be able to do so.

Rodrygo Goes on Neymar: "When Neymar cried on the pitch they said he wanted to get attention, that he was a crybaby. Then I saw players from Uruguay and other teams doing the same, and they were applauded." — Brazilian Football 🇧🇷 (@Brazil__Foot) July 21, 2018

"It was one of my childhood dreams to play by [Ronaldo's] side because he was my idol, like Neymar. With Neymar it is easier for that to happen," said Rodrygo.

"I am a little sad about Ronaldo's departure given everything he has done for football and for Madrid."

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Rodrygo may get the chance to play alongside his other idol at international level. He has been tipped to be Neymar's successor for Brazil in the years to come.