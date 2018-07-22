Rodrygo Insists Money Was Not a Factor in Agreeing to Join Real Madrid Last Month

By 90Min
July 22, 2018

Rodrygo claims that his decision to join Real Madrid was a no-brainer due to to the club's reputation, and insists that his decision was not motivated by financial concerns.

The 17-year-old prodigy agreed the €45m move to the Spanish capital last month, signing a contract until 2025. However, he will not officially complete the switch from Santos until next summer.

Despite Barcelona also submitting a bid for the young striker, Santos were reluctant to sell to Barca again after the 2013 sale of Neymar left a bad taste in their mouth.

Miguel Schincariol/GettyImages

Rodrygo says that he was determined to join Real Madrid from the moment he learned about their interest.

"I spoke at home with my whole family, but from the moment the offer from Real Madrid arrived, it was something I did not even think about," he told Folha de São Paulo (via Marca).

"Real are the biggest club in the world. If a proposal comes from Madrid and another team, you have to choose Real Madrid's regardless of the money."

However, the gloss has slightly been taken off Rodrygo's move by the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus. Rodrygo wanted to play alongside the Portuguese superstar and is disappointed that he will not be able to do so.

"It was one of my childhood dreams to play by [Ronaldo's] side because he was my idol, like Neymar. With Neymar it is easier for that to happen," said Rodrygo.

"I am a little sad about Ronaldo's departure given everything he has done for football and for Madrid."

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Rodrygo may get the chance to play alongside his other idol at international level. He has been tipped to be Neymar's successor for Brazil in the years to come.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)