Arsenal Exploring Possibility of Loan Deal for Barcelona Star After Baulking at Hefty Asking Price

Arsenal are attempting to negotiate a loan deal with Barcelona for midfielder Andre Gomes, according to reports in Spain.

The 24-year-old signed for the Catalan giants following an impressive campaign in Euro 2016 with Portugal, but he has so far failed to impress at Camp Nou. Gomes made 31 appearances in all competitions for Barça last season, but failed to score as he struggled to adapt to their new 4-4-2 formation.





Gomes was subsequently left out of Portugal's squad for the World Cup, and he has also failed to feature on their pre-season tour. He has been linked with a host of European clubs despite his troubles, with Juventus, Tottenham and Chelsea all credited with an interest in his services.

According to Spanish news outlet RAC 1 however, Gomes' favoured destination would be Arsenal, despite the club only qualifying for the Europa League this season. The Gunners are believed to be unwilling to spend £26m on Gomes though, which the La Liga champions are rumoured to be asking for.





Arsenal are keen to do a deal though, and would prefer to sign Gomes on a season-long loan, with an option to buy the former Valencia man at the end of the season should things work out.





Their hesitation to splash out on Gomes perhaps indicates their belief that he is not of the required calibre to drive the club forward, with his potential signing perhaps an indication of Unai Emery's desire to instead bulk up his midfield options.

The former Paris Saint-Germain manager has already added Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi to his midfield ranks, also signing Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Sokratis Papastathopolous this summer.