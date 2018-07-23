Arsenal Exploring Possibility of Loan Deal for Barcelona Star After Baulking at Hefty Asking Price

By 90Min
July 23, 2018

Arsenal are attempting to negotiate a loan deal with Barcelona for midfielder Andre Gomes, according to reports in Spain.

The 24-year-old signed for the Catalan giants following an impressive campaign in Euro 2016 with Portugal, but he has so far failed to impress at Camp Nou. Gomes made 31 appearances in all competitions for Barça last season, but failed to score as he struggled to adapt to their new 4-4-2 formation.


Gomes was subsequently left out of Portugal's squad for the World Cup, and he has also failed to feature on their pre-season tour. He has been linked with a host of European clubs despite his troubles, with Juventus, Tottenham and Chelsea all credited with an interest in his services.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

According to Spanish news outlet RAC 1 however, Gomes' favoured destination would be Arsenal, despite the club only qualifying for the Europa League this season. The Gunners are believed to be unwilling to spend £26m on Gomes though, which the La Liga champions are rumoured to be asking for. 


Arsenal are keen to do a deal though, and would prefer to sign Gomes on a season-long loan, with an option to buy the former Valencia man at the end of the season should things work out.


Their hesitation to splash out on Gomes perhaps indicates their belief that he is not of the required calibre to drive the club forward, with his potential signing perhaps an indication of Unai Emery's desire to instead bulk up his midfield options.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

The former Paris Saint-Germain manager has already added Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi to his midfield ranks, also signing Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Sokratis Papastathopolous this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)