Tottenham Defender Among 7 Players Who Could Reportedly Leave Spurs This Summer

Tottenham defender Danny Rose is still on course to leave the club this summer alongside a host of other first-team players.

The Evening Standard claim that Rose, who made just ten Premier League appearances for Spurs last season, is not wanted by the north London club and could depart, with Toby Aldeweireld, Mousa Dembele, Vincent Janssen, Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, Fernando Llorente and Marcus Edwards also rumoured to be available this summer.

Warren Little/GettyImages

Manchester United have been long term admirers of the England left back, while French giants Paris Saint-Germain have also registered an interest in Rose.

The 28-year-old rarely featured for Mauricio Pochettino's side last season not only due to injury concerns, but also because of the rise in form of fellow Spurs' left back Ben Davies.

And Rose, who made five appearances for Gareth Southgate's England squad during the Three Lions' World Cup campaign over in Russia, is expected to move on after a difficult 12 months at Tottenham.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The left back joined Spurs eleven years ago from the Leeds United academy and has made 161 Spurs appearances in all competitions. He announced himself to the Tottenham faithful in dramatic and emphatic fashion by scoring against fierce rivals Arsenal on his league debut in 2010.

However, despite a long career in north London, he has been at war with the club over the past 12 months, criticising the club's transfer policy in an interview with the Sun in August of last year.

Danny Rose: "I’d love to see 2 or 3 and not players you have to Google and say, ‘Who’s that?’ I mean well-known players." (Source: Sun) pic.twitter.com/c6oUPWyBgk — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 10, 2017

Despite finishing the Premier League season in third place last season, Spurs are yet to sign a single player during this transfer window, as the club enters its first season at their new stadium.