Watford Attacker Richarlison to Sign for Everton on Tuesday Following Successful Medical

By 90Min
July 23, 2018

Watford winger Richarlison has completed and passed routine medical checks of what should be a sensational summer move to Everton following a single season at Vicarage Road.

The Brazilian speedster joined the Hornets last summer, coming in as one of Marco Silva's recruits. And he's now set to join his former boss at Goodison Park following his sacking by Watford during the first half of last term.

According to multiple sources, including Sky Sports and the Liverpool ECHO, Richarlison is now on the verge of completing a switch to Everton, having passed his medical. And Sky, in particular, are claiming that the deal will be wrapped up on Tuesday morning.

The player went through the first part of his checks at a private facility in Newton-le-Willows on Monday morning before heading to Finch Farm to undergo more tests. With that part of the procedure behind him, he is expected to put pen to paper quite soon.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The relationship between Everton and Watford is believed to have grown sour last season following the Toffees' attempts to poach Silva while he was still employed at Vicarage Road. But they have been able to come to an agreement over Richarlison, who will leave for a reported £50m sum.

The clubs reached a breakthrough last Friday, per sources, but a medical was scheduled for Monday due to Everton's participation in the Algarve Football Cup in Portugal.

The Merseyside outfit flew back to England after playing Porto on Sunday night and will now look to welcome their first signing of the summer.

Richarlison scored five goals in his first season in the Premier League and will be hoping to accomplish more at a new club next term. Consistency, though, is what he will need to work on most.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)