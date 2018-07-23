Watford Attacker Richarlison to Sign for Everton on Tuesday Following Successful Medical

Watford winger Richarlison has completed and passed routine medical checks of what should be a sensational summer move to Everton following a single season at Vicarage Road.

The Brazilian speedster joined the Hornets last summer, coming in as one of Marco Silva's recruits. And he's now set to join his former boss at Goodison Park following his sacking by Watford during the first half of last term.

SKY SOURCES: Richarlison passes medical at @Everton & is expected to complete move from @WatfordFC on Tuesday morning. #SSN pic.twitter.com/2YNlULx4mN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 23, 2018

According to multiple sources, including Sky Sports and the Liverpool ECHO, Richarlison is now on the verge of completing a switch to Everton, having passed his medical. And Sky, in particular, are claiming that the deal will be wrapped up on Tuesday morning.

The player went through the first part of his checks at a private facility in Newton-le-Willows on Monday morning before heading to Finch Farm to undergo more tests. With that part of the procedure behind him, he is expected to put pen to paper quite soon.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The relationship between Everton and Watford is believed to have grown sour last season following the Toffees' attempts to poach Silva while he was still employed at Vicarage Road. But they have been able to come to an agreement over Richarlison, who will leave for a reported £50m sum.

The clubs reached a breakthrough last Friday, per sources, but a medical was scheduled for Monday due to Everton's participation in the Algarve Football Cup in Portugal.

The Merseyside outfit flew back to England after playing Porto on Sunday night and will now look to welcome their first signing of the summer.

Richarlison scored five goals in his first season in the Premier League and will be hoping to accomplish more at a new club next term. Consistency, though, is what he will need to work on most.