AC Milan Part Ways With Sporting Director Massimiliano Mirabelli Following Summer Takeover

By 90Min
July 24, 2018

AC Milan have terminated sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli's contract at the club.

The Serie A side released official communication on Tuesday, stating that they had parted ways with the 48-year-old Italian, as well as secretary-general Giuseppe Mangiarano.

The club's official statement reads: "AC Milan communicates the exemption, with immediate effect, of Mr. Massimiliano Mirabelli from the position of Sports Director and Head of the Technical Area of the Club. 


"The management of the technical-sports area will be entrusted to a new manager who has already been identified and it will be announced shortly. Mr. Giuseppe Mangiarano was also relieved, starting today, from the position of Secretary General."


I Rossoneri are now under new management and are ringing in the changes ahead of next season. The new owners - the Elliot Management Group -  have already sacked former CEO Marco Fassone and are now reported to have contacted former Juventus and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as they are also looking to get rid of Gennaro Gattuso.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Despite the changes, there has been good news for Milan, who were reinstated in the Europa League after succeeding with an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport following a decision by UEFA to ban them from European competition for the contravention of financial fair play regulations.

It is believed that Elliot's takeover was a key factor in the decision.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)