Chelsea and Spurs Rebuffed in Anthony Martial Pursuit as Man Utd Won't Sell to Direct Rivals

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been reportedly been dealt a massive blow in their pursuit of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

According to the Daily Mirror, Manchester United will not sell Anthony Martial to direct rivals, even if they were to meet his £70m valuation. Out of favour Martial has been told he can leave the Red Devils, but only on their terms - for the right club and the right price.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The France international looks set to depart Old Trafford during this summer's transfer window after three seasons in the red jersey, with Bayern Munich and PSG also interested. Chelsea and Tottenham face competition from the French and German giants for his signature, with United willing to negotiate with their overseas counterparts.

Chelsea have been struggling to keep hold of Eden Hazard and Willian, who have been linked with moves to Spain but new Blues boss Mauritzio Sarri has signalled his intent to keep hold of the duo.

Spurs, on the other hand, are facing no such problems as far as the futures of key players are concerned. However, squad depth has been an issue that has pegged them back in recent campaigns. Adding Martial to their roster could potentially bolster two positions at once, which makes him an ideal prospect.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Martial, 22, has seen his frustrations of being a bit-part player boil over after two seasons under Mourinho, and the Portuguese boss has reluctantly accepted Martial's desire to leave United this summer with the player seeking a new challenge. The Frenchman's situation was made worse thanks to the arrival of Alexis Sanchez in January.





Martial joined United from Monaco in a £36m deal, with the figure rising to £58m with add-ons on deadline day in 2015. The payment made Martial the most expensive teenager at the time, which explains why they want at least £70m for him.





Despite his indifferent form last season and his failure to hold down a regular place, United know Martial's age and profile means they can command a big fee.

Martial has rejected the offer of a new contract as he enters the final year of his current deal, with United holding an option to extend it by a further 12 months.