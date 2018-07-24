Chelsea Ready to Meet £45m Asking Price for Juventus Defender Daniele Rugani

Chelsea are set to make a second offer to Juventus for defender Daniele Rugani and meet the Italian champions' asking price £45m, after an initial bid was turned down.



The 23-year-old is rated as one of Europe's highest-rated young defenders, but he has struggled to break into the Juventus starting lineup in recent seasons. Experienced trio Giorgio Chiellini, Andrea Barzagli and Medhi Benatia have kept the player on the bench and have showed no signs of waning in performance.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

As a result, many clubs have now their attention towards the Italian international - who now looks to have fallen out of favour at the Allianz Stadium. Arsenal had previously been linked with the defender , however it now looks as though their London rivals are set to beat them to his signature.



The Blues are said to have had a bid of around £36m rejected by Juventus, with the Serie A champions demanding another £10m. Now according to Goal, Maurizio Sarri is set to meet their asking price for the defender as he looks to revamp the Chelsea back line ahead of the new Premier League season.



Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Rugani has spent three seasons with the Bianconeri and has made 54 Serie A appearances, with three Scudetti and three Coppa Italia titles to his name.





He already has experience playing under Sarri when the pair spent two seasons at Empoli between 2013 and 2015, and it looks as though the coach is keen to reunite with the youngster at his new club.



Having already signed Jorginho from Napoli this summer, Chelsea look set to steal another of Serie A's Italian stars with the start of the Premier League season less than three weeks away.