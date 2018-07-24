West Ham Legend Paolo Di Canio Warns New Liverpool Signing May Not Fix Reds' Problems

Paolo Di Canio has warned Liverpool to not expect Alisson to solve all their defensive frailties next season, following the goalkeeper's world record transfer to Anfield.

Alisson became the most expensive goalkeeper in the world football, costing £67m, after leaving Roma to join the Reds as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to plug the gaps ahead of the new 2018/19 campaign.

Di Canio praised the Brazilian's qualities but is not convinced Liverpool's defensive concerns will necessarily be solved simply by smashing the transfer record for a keeper.





Di Canio was asked by reporters about Alisson's prospects at Liverpool for the upcoming season, to which the former West Ham striker responded as quoted by Yahoo: "He can reach great results in Liverpool but he needs to be careful because Liverpool used to concede a lot to their opponents.





"Liverpool used to win games with weird results like 5-3, 5-2. It's not easy to find a balance."

Alisson's arrival at Anfield follows Loris Karius' calamitous performance in the Champions League final, when the German made two horrendous mistakes to give Real Madrid a 3-1 victory.





Liverpool's goalkeepers in recent years have flattered to deceive, with current number one Karius and his understudy Simon Mignolet unable to convince supporters of their credentials to be Liverpool's number one and Di Canio has said Alisson needs make sure he bucks the trend of imported goalkeepers that have struggled previously in England.

"I'm very curious to see him in the Premier League because lots of great goalkeepers have failed in England," said the former Lazio player.

"Alisson was great in his first season in Rome and now he still needs to show his qualities. He has the skills and the personality to become a world class goalkeeper and he is also young and in a good shape."