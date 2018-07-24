West Ham's Cheikhou Kouyate Reportedly in Talks With Porto Over Potential £14m Move

Portuguese champions Porto are reportedly in talks with West Ham and Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate.

The player is believed to be one new boss Manuel Pellegrini wants cut from the squad, following the signing of former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere this summer, and Porto are reported as having made an approach.

The Primeira Liga outfit are looking to the Premier League for recruits this summer and have shown that by signing Chancel Mbemba from Newcastle this week. They are thought to believe that the towering midfielder can bring stability to their midfield and give them the edge over their rivals as they look to retain their league title next season.

Kouyate was a huge star in Belgium with Anderlecht before his move to England and he has since made 147 matches for West Ham, scoring 15 times in the process.

His experience in the Premier League, coupled with his exploits at international level, given his 42 caps for Senegal, would be beneficial to the Portuguese side.

Pellegrini is looking to introduce a fresh brand of football at the London Stadium next season and is bent on securing quality players in order to do so. He is said to be interested in Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro as well.

According to O Jogo, Kouyate could be the one to make way as he is understood to be nearing a move to Porto.

The player is valued at £14m, a fee understood to be too high for the Portuguese side, yet they are hoping to reach an understanding with the Londoners over a deal for the Senegalese star.