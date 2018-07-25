Borussia Dortmund Eye Move for Belgian World Cup Star Axel Witsel Ahead of 2018/19 Bundesliga Season

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Borussia Dortmund are set to move to sign Belgian World Cup star Axel Witsel after the 29-year-old indicated he wishes to leave current club Tianjin Quanjian this summer.

According to German publication Bild, the midfielder is looking for a move back to Europe, and to a major club this summer - despite continuing to have a contract at his Chinese Super League club until 2019.

Witsel has made 47 appearances during his 18-month spell in China, scoring six times.

TF-Images/GettyImages

He joined Quanjian from Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg, where he spent four years between 2012 and 2016, making 179 appearances in all competitions.

Witsel impressed at the World Cup with Belgium this summer, securing a third-place finish alongside his teammates.

Making his international debut in 2008 when still a Standard Liege player, Witsel has gone on to make 96 senior international appearances for his country.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

Dortmund boss Michael Zorc is said to be a big fan of the Belgian and is keen to bring the player to the club this summer, with the allure of Champions League football said to be tempting to Witsel.

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested in a move for the player, though he is not their first choice option.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is understood to be prioritising a move for the diminutive N'Golo Kante from Chelsea, but sees Witsel as a potential backup option should that move fail to come to anything.

Fred Lee/GettyImages

There is the also the issue of UEFA Financial Fair Play rulings surrounding PSG, with the French club likely to have to sell before they can buy this summer - meaning any move for Witsel from themselves would require a degree of patience.

As such, Dortmund are looking to speed up talks and try to push through a move quickly for their transfer target.

