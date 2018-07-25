Brighton Confirm Signing of Iran International Alireza Jahanbakhsh for 'Club Record Fee'

Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of Iran international forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh for a 'club record fee' from from AZ Alkmaar.





While the exact terms of the deal are undisclosed, the 24-year-old has signed a five-year contract with Albion and becomes Chris Hughton's eighth acquisition of the summer window.





Jahanbakhsh who can play as a winger or forward was the top scorer in the Dutch Eredivisie in 2018/19, netting 21 times as AZ Alkmaar finished third. It had been reported that the cost of his move to Brighton is in the region of £17m.

✍️ BREAKING…



Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of Alireza Jahanbakhsh on a five-year deal for a club record fee.



Read ➡️ https://t.co/INlZNJinDT

As quoted by Brighton's official website, manager Hughton said: “We are delighted to welcome Alireza to the club, and we are particularly pleased to get this deal over the line.

“Ali is a player that we have been aware of and monitored for a few years, and his versatility will increase our attacking options within the squad.





“He can play in a wide position or central midfield attacking role, and I am now very much looking forward to working with him.”

👋 The new man has a message for you all.. 🇮🇷

In addition to five years' experience in the Netherlands, Jahanbakhsh also has 41 caps for Iran and featured in all three of his country’s matches at the World Cup in Russia.