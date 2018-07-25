Brighton Confirm Signing of Iran International Alireza Jahanbakhsh for 'Club Record Fee'

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Brighton & Hove Albion have completed the signing of Iran international forward Alireza Jahanbakhsh for a 'club record fee' from from AZ Alkmaar. 


While the exact terms of the deal are undisclosed, the 24-year-old has signed a five-year contract with Albion and becomes Chris Hughton's eighth acquisition of the summer window. 


Jahanbakhsh who can play as a winger or forward was the top scorer in the Dutch Eredivisie in 2018/19, netting 21 times as AZ Alkmaar finished third. It had been reported that the cost of his move to Brighton is in the region of £17m.

As quoted by Brighton's official website, manager Hughton said: “We are delighted to welcome Alireza to the club, and we are particularly pleased to get this deal over the line. 

“Ali is a player that we have been aware of and monitored for a few years, and his versatility will increase our attacking options within the squad.


“He can play in a wide position or central midfield attacking role, and I am now very much looking forward to working with him.” 

In addition to five years' experience in the Netherlands, Jahanbakhsh also has 41 caps for Iran and featured in all three of his country’s matches at the World Cup in Russia.

