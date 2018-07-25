'A Different Lion': Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals One Regret About His Time With Man Utd

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed that his one regret from his brief time with the club was that fans weren't able to see a younger version of him that could have 'eaten the Premier League for breakfast'.

Following a 50-goal season with Paris Saint-Germain, Ibrahimovic was three months shy of his 35th birthday when he joined United in the summer of 2016. He still scored 28 goals in all competitions, before a serious knee injury ultimately curtailed his Old Trafford career.

SCOTT HEPPELL/GettyImages

Now with LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer, 36-year-old Ibrahimovic has been linking up with his former club during their ongoing pre-season tour.

"I feel sorry for the fans - if they'd seen me younger, they'd have seen a different lion," Ibrahimovic commented in an interview with MUTV.

"For the Premier League, it would have been dangerous, as I would have eaten them for breakfast. Instead, I took them for lunch. But I came: they wanted me, I gave them me and I took over. Been there and done that."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Ibrahimovic made only seven further appearances for United after recovering from his knee problem, scoring just one more goal to take his overall tally to the club to 29.

He joined LA Galaxy in March of this year and made his debut a week later in an MLS derby clash against LA FC. He scored a spectacular goal immediately after coming off the bench and then netted a late winner to seal a dramatic 4-3 comeback for Galaxy.

The superstar Swede has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Juventus and Barcelona, but United will always hold a special place in his heart.

I gave as much as I could for as long as I could; when I got injured, I got support in a different way. [The club and fans] always stood behind me and my team-mates," Ibrahimovic said.

"They are special: everywhere I see red, I think about United. It will remain in history and my career; when I look back at my time with United, I will do it with a smile. I wish them all the best in the future."

