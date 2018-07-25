Liverpool Given Fresh Hope That Nabil Fekir Deal Could Be Struck as Lyon Star Hints Saga is Not Over

Liverpool have dominated proceedings in this summer’s transfer window, both in the Premier League and in Europe. The big-money arrivals of Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri were recently followed by the record-breaking move for goalkeeper Alisson.

The Brazilian’s £67m arrival from Roma set a new world record fee paid for a goalkeeper, and Jurgen Klopp soon after hinted that the arrival of his new goalkeeper may have completed the summer transfer business at Anfield.

James Pearce on Nabil Fekir: “For all the talk of potentially restructuring the £53million deal that collapsed last month, I can’t see Liverpool going back in for him. Their concerns over his knee were too great. It’s a shame because he would have been an exciting addition.” — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) July 24, 2018

One saga which has spanned the entirety of the summer and which refuses to die down, however, is Liverpool’s on/off move for Lyon’s Nabil Fekir. The proposed move for the Frenchman had seemed to be off, however the player himself has apparently now provided fresh hope that a deal could yet materialise.

It was believed that the transfer was all set to go through earlier in the summer ahead of the playmaker’s involvement in Didier Deschamps’ squad at the World Cup, only for the deal to collapse.

BREAKING: Liverpool have made a €22M bid for Croatian defender Domagoj Vida, but Besiktas want €30M. (L'Équipe) — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) July 24, 2018

The exact reasons for the deal’s apparent demise remain unclear, with Lyon CEO Jean-Michel Aulas doing little to provide true clarity on the situation, amid suggestions of a reported knee problem having potentially scuppered the deal.

However, images have now emerged of a fan, Twitter user Noor Patterson, who met Fekir in person and who claims to have asked the attacker whether he would be joining Liverpool, to which the World Cup winner allegedly replied, “God willing.”

Me: "Still waiting for you to join Liverpool."

Fekir: "*laughs* yeah yeah inshallah." https://t.co/UoHUlSziIn — Noor Patterson (@NoorPatty) July 22, 2018

Whilst that is far from a clear indication that the move to Liverpool is still on, it is another entry into the Fekir saga which shows no sign of disappearing in the final few weeks of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool recently confirmed that midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would miss the majority of next season’s action, meaning that a move for Fekir could now resurface as a greater priority to provide added attacking impetus from the middle of the park, in the Englishman’s absence at Anfield.