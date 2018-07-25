Newcastle United Closing in on Deal for Mainz 05 Striker Yoshinori Muto

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on the £9m signing of Japan star Yoshinori Muto from Bundesliga outfit Mainz 05. 

Magpies boss Rafa Benitez is in the market for striking reinforcements, with reports claiming he is keen on the likes of West Brom's Salomon Rondon and Liverpool's Danny Ings.

Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

According to Kyodo News, the Magpies are close to securing a deal for the Japanese international, who has been at Mainz since 2015, scoring seven goals and assisting four in 27 appearances for the Die Nullfünfer in the Bundesliga last season.


Muto didn't have the best of World Cups, however, with his one and only appearance coming in his nation's defeat to Poland in the group stages. His early exit in the competition is good news for Newcastle fans as he, unlike many of those who featured in the World Cup, would likely be available to play in their opening game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur.

The signing of Muto could make way for Serbian powerhouse Aleksander Mitrovic to seal a permanent move to newly promoted Fulham where he spent the latter stage of last season on loan. 

The Magpies fans have largely been left frustrated in this summer transfer window with the return of Kenedy from Chelsea on a season-long loan, a permanent deal for goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and the free transfer of Sung-yong Ki from Swansea the only business so far.

