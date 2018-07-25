Stoke Handed Major Boost Ahead of Championship Campaign as Star Pledges Future to the Club

Stoke City star Bruno Martins Indi has admitted he's prepared for a tough test in the Championship next season.



The 26-year-old managed just 17 Premier League appearances last year in what was an injury-plagued campaign, where he was unable to prevent the Potters from suffering relegation to the second tier for the first time in 10 years.

Relegation often leads to clubs losing their biggest talents as Stoke have found out this summer following the departure of Xherdan Shaqiri to Liverpool. However, a rare piece of positive news for Stoke fans has arisen with Martins Indi confirming he's willing to help the Potters bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Speaking with Stoke Sentinel , the Dutchman admitted that his side will have to work hard and use their brains should they want to reach England's top tier once again.





"We are professional footballers, you know, and people say it's hard, but as long as we run and we are willing to run we will be fine with our qualities.





"As long as we run hard for each other - and in the right way, not in the wrong way... we have to use our brains - then we can compete. Game by game we are going to do that, Let's see where that's going to take us."

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Stoke conceded the joint most amount of goals in the Premier League last season (68) and Martins Indi went on to admit he is currently trying to build up his faith in the back line whilst also aiming to get back in the international fold for the Netherlands.

"For defenders it's most important that people can trust you, off the ball and with it.

"That your teammates can rely on you to be solid and keep goals away. I want to be the best I can for myself and also get back in the Holland squad."

From playing in a World Cup four years ago, Martins Indi now faces the reality of playing in the Championship, however he along with all Stoke fans will be hoping their stay in their is only temporary.

