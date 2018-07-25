Stoke Handed Major Boost Ahead of Championship Campaign as Star Pledges Future to the Club

By 90Min
July 25, 2018

Stoke City star Bruno Martins Indi has admitted he's prepared for a tough test in the Championship next season.

The 26-year-old managed just 17 Premier League appearances last year in what was an injury-plagued campaign, where he was unable to prevent the Potters from suffering relegation to the second tier for the first time in 10 years.

Relegation often leads to clubs losing their biggest talents as Stoke have found out this summer following the departure of Xherdan Shaqiri to Liverpool. However, a rare piece of positive news for Stoke fans has arisen with Martins Indi confirming he's willing to help the Potters bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Speaking with Stoke Sentinel, the Dutchman admitted that his side will have to work hard and use their brains should they want to reach England's top tier once again.


"We are professional footballers, you know, and people say it's hard, but as long as we run and we are willing to run we will be fine with our qualities.


"As long as we run hard for each other - and in the right way, not in the wrong way... we have to use our brains - then we can compete. Game by game we are going to do that, Let's see where that's going to take us."

Alex Morton/GettyImages

Stoke conceded the joint most amount of goals in the Premier League last season (68) and Martins Indi went on to admit he is currently trying to build up his faith in the back line whilst also aiming to get back in the international fold for the Netherlands. 

"For defenders it's most important that people can trust you, off the ball and with it.

"That your teammates can rely on you to be solid and keep goals away. I want to be the best I can for myself and also get back in the Holland squad."

From playing in a World Cup four years ago, Martins Indi now faces the reality of playing in the Championship, however he along with all Stoke fans will be hoping their stay in their is only temporary.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)