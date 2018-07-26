Arsenal Youngster Jeff Reine-Adelaide Joins Ligue 1 Side Angers on Permanent Deal

By 90Min
July 26, 2018

Arsenal youngster Jeff Reine-Adelaide has completed a permanent move to Ligue 1 outfit Angers following a successful loan spell with the French club last season.

The 20-year-old originally signed for the Gunners from Lens in 2015 and played mainly for the youth and reserve sides, although he did make make eight first-team appearances over the course of three seasons, all in cup competitions.

A statement on Arsenal's website reads: "We would like to wish Jeff all the best for the future. 

"The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes."


Reine-Adelaide made ten appearances for Angers during the second half of last season after joining on loan on 31 January, helping the club finish 14th, four points above the relegation play-off spot.


He mainly featured on the right of midfield during the temporary spell away from Arsenal but made appearances in the centre, also coming off the bench as a substitute three times.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

The youngster was omitted from Arsenal's pre-season tour squad, alongside players like Carl Jenkinson, Chuba Akpom, Joel Campbell and Krystian Bielik.


The Gunners lost to Atletico Madrid on penalties after a 1-1 draw in normal time on Thursday, with 17-year-old Emile Smith Rowe equalising with a stunner after Luciano Vietto had headed the Spanish side in front in the first half.


Arsenal have made a host of signings already this summer, with Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi all being drafted in.

