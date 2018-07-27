'An Absolute Steal': Naive Liverpool Fans React to Reports of Starlet's €70m Price Tag

The complete and utter annoyance that Liverpool fans bring with them to any discussion table certainly has not been helped this summer. Jurgen Klopp waves around his big American chequebook for a few fancy pants signings and all of a sudden it's 'their year' for the 18th season in a row.

Okay, yes Liverpool have signed some big names in recent months, but they've also forked out a lot of money in doing so. However, it seems the Scouse have developed a taste for this newfound way of life. Much like the time a dead rat was found under the floorboards, gifting the opportunity for an uncharacteristically fancy dinner - they want more.

The next name on the list seems to be Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic, who is reportedly available this summer for €70m.

Christian Pulisic will not leave Borussia Dortmund this summer unless a bid of over €70m is received, according to kicker. #BVB — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) July 26, 2018

"€70m?!" Exclaims the typical Kopite, "we'll have six, please," scoffing at such a laughably cheap price. "Don't you know we have both the world's most expensive goalkeeper AND defender?"





They're an expectant bunch...

@ThePaulMachin @mrbloodred @stehoare @TheRedmenTV if it's true and Dortmund have put 70mil on Pulisic why wouldn't Liverpool go get him straight away instead of the same money for Fekir Pulisic is an absolute steal for 70mil #LFC — Shannon Blake (@ShannonBlake94) July 27, 2018

Isn't it annoying how Liverpool fans always manage to find a way to involve Mohamed Salah in literally ANYTHING? *Yawn*

Liverpool fans looking at Pulisic like pic.twitter.com/HtegxE3CQG — Route One Football (@RouteOneFutball) July 27, 2018

Pulisic to Liverpool would be huge. Alongside Mane, Salah, Firmino and *gasp* Sturridge, we're looking at the best attacking line in Europe #lfc #Pulisic — Route One Football (@RouteOneFutball) July 26, 2018

...Another thing, this whole 'best attack in Europe' stuff needs to stop. Juventus have Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain. Barcelona have Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho (lol) and Malcom. Stay in your lane.

Liverpool will sign Pulisic mark my words. — ‏ً (@RobboEsque) July 26, 2018

...Heard it straight from Indykaila himself.

Also, Liverpool fans are now brilliant economists...

After hearing Klopps comments about Pulisic the other day then Liverpool should be all over this if this is true. His price will double in a year. https://t.co/p4g8fbYFLH — DeanJordan (@deanjordan16) July 26, 2018

...19-year-old American winger who has failed to hit the heights Dortmund expected of him over the last season (four goals and five assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances) will be worth €140m in a year.





FINALLY, a Liverpool fan whose head isn't in the clouds...

Would love Pulisic at Liverpool, but don’t see it happening to be fair. — Keninho (@MachineGunKen) July 26, 2018

Nothing will ever trump simple hope...

Pulisic to Liverpool is gathering pace. #LFC Please let this happen. — Sage and Onion (@KanyooNorth) July 26, 2018

And finally, for those of you that have stuck it out through the painful Twitter knowledge of Reds fans, you are presented with the cherry on the icing on the cake. Or, as others might see it, the boss level. Pure, unadulterated, complete naivety from the very best that Merseyside has to offer...

€70m for Pulisic is comparable to what we were going to spend on Fekir. Pulisic is much younger and very close to Fekir ability wise. Our owners are American. Huge opportunity for Liverpool on and off the pitch. It’s a no brainier for me. #LFC — michal (@michal__lfc) July 26, 2018

You heard him, guys. It's a no brainier...