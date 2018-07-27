'An Absolute Steal': Naive Liverpool Fans React to Reports of Starlet's €70m Price Tag

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

The complete and utter annoyance that Liverpool fans bring with them to any discussion table certainly has not been helped this summer. Jurgen Klopp waves around his big American chequebook for a few fancy pants signings and all of a sudden it's 'their year' for the 18th season in a row.

Okay, yes Liverpool have signed some big names in recent months, but they've also forked out a lot of money in doing so. However, it seems the Scouse have developed a taste for this newfound way of life. Much like the time a dead rat was found under the floorboards, gifting the opportunity for an uncharacteristically fancy dinner - they want more.

The next name on the list seems to be Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic, who is reportedly available this summer for €70m.

"€70m?!" Exclaims the typical Kopite, "we'll have six, please," scoffing at such a laughably cheap price. "Don't you know we have both the world's most expensive goalkeeper AND defender?" 


They're an expectant bunch...

Isn't it annoying how Liverpool fans always manage to find a way to involve Mohamed Salah in literally ANYTHING? *Yawn*

...Another thing, this whole 'best attack in Europe' stuff needs to stop. Juventus have Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain. Barcelona have Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho (lol) and Malcom. Stay in your lane.

...Heard it straight from Indykaila himself.

Also, Liverpool fans are now brilliant economists...

...19-year-old American winger who has failed to hit the heights Dortmund expected of him over the last season (four goals and five assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances) will be worth €140m in a year.


FINALLY, a Liverpool fan whose head isn't in the clouds...

Nothing will ever trump simple hope...

And finally, for those of you that have stuck it out through the painful Twitter knowledge of Reds fans, you are presented with the cherry on the icing on the cake. Or, as others might see it, the boss level. Pure, unadulterated, complete naivety from the very best that Merseyside has to offer...

You heard him, guys. It's a no brainier...

