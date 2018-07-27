AC Milan Sporting Director Confirms That Defender Leonardo Bonucci Wants Juventus Return

By 90Min
July 27, 2018

Milan's new sporting director Leonardo has confirmed that defender Leonardo Bonucci wants to return to Juventus this summer.

Leonardo, who was appointed to his new role at the San Siro last week, has admitted that Bonucci wants to go back to Juve just one year after leaving.

"I've met with a range of clubs, including Juventus," said the Brazilian, as quoted by Sky Sports News. "The desire [to talk to Juve] came from him, so if the conditions are right, we'll try to make it happen."

Bonucci left Juventus last summer after seven successful years at the club, in which he won six Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia titles and was twice a Champions League runner-up.

He joined Milan last summer as part of a €200m summer outlay, but after I Rossoneri finished 6th in the league the 31-year-old has confirmed his desire to return to Turin.

Corriere Della Sera (via Calcio Mercato) claims Bonucci is willing to lower his salary by €3m to help the move go through. He has been earning €8m plus €2m in bonuses at Milan, but Juventus cannot afford this sort of expenditure after spending big on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Milan had hoped that last week's news, which saw them re-admitted to the Europa League following a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling, would convince Bonucci to stay.

But returning to Juventus will give him the chance to play in the Champions League and it is simply too good of an opportunity to turn down.

Milan's new owners have provided fresh financial impetus, but Leonardo insists that another spending spree is unlikely.

