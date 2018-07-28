Alessandro Florenzi Close to Agreeing New AS Roma Contract After Positive Talks

By 90Min
July 28, 2018

Alessandro Florenzi is just "one step away" from signing a new contract with Roma after positive talks between the player's representatives and I Giallorossi on Saturday.

Reputable Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims that only a few details now need to be finalised before Florenzi can extend his stay at the Stadio Olimpico by putting pen to paper on a new five-year contract.

The meeting took place between Florenzi's agent Alessandro Lucci and Roma's sporting director Monchi, who desperately wants to give the club something to shout about after a disappointing couple of weeks.

First Alisson was allowed to join Liverpool - the second consecutive summer in which Roma have lost a star player to the Reds - before Malcom slipped through their fingers at the last second, joining Barcelona instead.

The renewal of Florenzi's contract will certainly come as welcome news, as he has been at the club since the age of 11, and is a key component of Eusebio Di Francesco's team.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Florenzi has made more than 220 appearances for Roma since making his senior debut in 2011. He is currently the vice-captain of the club, second in command to Daniele De Rossi.

The new contract will extend his stay at Roma until 2023, taking his years of service to the club over two decades in length.

He has also made 26 appearances for Italy and was named in Antonio Conte's squad at Euro 2016.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)