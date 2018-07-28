Alessandro Florenzi Close to Agreeing New AS Roma Contract After Positive Talks

Alessandro Florenzi is just "one step away" from signing a new contract with Roma after positive talks between the player's representatives and I Giallorossi on Saturday.

Reputable Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims that only a few details now need to be finalised before Florenzi can extend his stay at the Stadio Olimpico by putting pen to paper on a new five-year contract.

Incontro, positivo, finito poco fa: @Florenzi e la @OfficialASRoma ormai ad un passo dal rinnovo di contratto @SkySport #calciomercato — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) July 28, 2018

The meeting took place between Florenzi's agent Alessandro Lucci and Roma's sporting director Monchi, who desperately wants to give the club something to shout about after a disappointing couple of weeks.

First Alisson was allowed to join Liverpool - the second consecutive summer in which Roma have lost a star player to the Reds - before Malcom slipped through their fingers at the last second, joining Barcelona instead.

The renewal of Florenzi's contract will certainly come as welcome news, as he has been at the club since the age of 11, and is a key component of Eusebio Di Francesco's team.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Florenzi has made more than 220 appearances for Roma since making his senior debut in 2011. He is currently the vice-captain of the club, second in command to Daniele De Rossi.

The new contract will extend his stay at Roma until 2023, taking his years of service to the club over two decades in length.

He has also made 26 appearances for Italy and was named in Antonio Conte's squad at Euro 2016.