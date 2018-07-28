Journalist Claims Exciting Winger Has Signed 4-Year Deal With Newcastle​ Following Medical

Former West Ham winger Rosaire Longelo will sign a four-year contract with Newcastle United this summer after successfully completing a medical with the club, according to reports.

The 18-year-old, who is the brother of Hammers youngster Emmanuel Longelo, became a free agent this summer after being released from his contract with the east London side's Under-18 squad.

This is Rosaire Longelo: pic.twitter.com/qbDSSRVW7Y — NUFC Gallowgate (@NUFCgallowgate) July 27, 2018

Longelo, who also spent time in Norwich and Middlesbrough's academy, is predominantly played on the left-hand side of the pitch, either as a defender or midfielder. The teenager has also been used through the middle and on the right.

Now a free agent, Sun journalist Tom Roddy claims that Longelo has put pen to paper on a four-year contract with Newcastle. He adds that the young winger completed his medical at St. James' Park on Friday.

#nufc have signed 18-year-old winger Rosaire Longelo on a four-year deal from #whufc. Passed medical today. — Tom Roddy (@TomRoddy_) July 27, 2018

Longelo made 33 appearances at Under-18 level last season, scoring in both matches against Swansea City, as well as wins over Fulham and Tottenham.

The 18-year-old was also called up to West Ham's Under-23 squad on two occasions. Longelo played the full 90 minutes in a home win against Manchester City as well as their defeat on the road to London rivals Arsenal.

Longelo will be expected to spend a number of seasons in Newcastle's development squad before being given the chance to step up, although the 18-year-old can expect a number of cameo appearances in the club's various competitions.