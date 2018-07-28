Leicester Considering Move for Japanese Wonderkid Kyosuke Tagawa Before Summer Window Closes

Leicester are reportedly keen on signing Japanese future prospect Kyosuke Tagawa this summer. The 19-year-old is held in very high regard in his homeland, and has the backing of Foxes forward Shinji Okazaki.

The midfielder is very much unknown in England, but is quickly rising up the ranks of Japanese football. Currently plying his trade for J-League outfit Sagan Tosu, Tagawa has already accumulated 26 appearances at club level - chipping in with five goals, and is tipped for greatness.

And now, according to Japanese outlet Sponichi, Leicester are tempted to make a move for the youngster, with compatriot Okazaki vouching for him - having received a lot of attention over the summer.

The report claims that many European sides took an interest in Tagawa during spring's Under-20's Toulon tournament over in France. The midfield maestro was an integral part of his Japan side, and scored a vital goal against Portugal.

The player is keen on the move, but there is a stumbling block in the form of a work permit. Both parties are well aware that Tagawa's chances of being granted permission to work in England are low, and will almost certainly be forced to loan the player out for at least a season.

It's a situation that both club and player are willing to go through, though. Tagawa wants the experience of playing on a more professional level and the Foxes would be expected to send him away for a season anyway.

Kyosuke #TAGAWA (田川 亨介)

Age: 18

Pos: Winger

Club: Sagan Tosu



One of Japan's emerging talents, Tagawa made his debut this season & has impressed.



⏱ 30 apps (15 starts)

⚽️ 6 goals

🎯 3 assists

🥇 Youngest goalscorer in club history

✅ Part of the 🇯🇵 side at U23 AFC Champ pic.twitter.com/hFOUXJEMfB — Football Wonderkidz (@thefootyfuture) January 19, 2018

Definitely a signing for the future, but Tagawa is supposedly destined for greatness.