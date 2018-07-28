In only his second start in Major League Soccer, Wayne Rooney has scored his first goal in the league.

Rooney scored in the 33rd minute, as he slid the ball between the legs of his former Manchester United teammate Tim Howard. The goal put D.C. United up 1-0 over the Colorado Rapids. United's Luciano Acosta and Zoltan Stieber were credited with assists.

The forward pumped his fist and jumped in the air to celebrate, as teammates ran over to hug him. The crowd at Audi Field gave Rooney a standing ovation.

Saturday night's match marked only Rooney's fourth MLS appearance and his first as United's new captain.

Not a bad way to score your first goal in MLS! Rooney puts D.C. United on the board! (via @MLS) #DCvCOL https://t.co/8lg2CLj0bG — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) July 29, 2018

Rooney, 32, signed a multiyear deal with United in late June after transferring from Everton. He debuted on July 14 against the Vancouver Whitecaps, entering the match in the second half.