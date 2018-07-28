Wolves Left Seething After Pre-Season Injury Puts Exciting Attacking Transfer at Risk

Wolves are believed to be fuming at the fact that Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore was injured in Friday night's pre-season friendly against Sunderland. The Spaniard is supposed to be signing for the club on Monday, but a dislocated shoulder has brought the move into question.

Many are questioning exactly as to why Traore was even playing in the mocked up Wear-Tees pre-season 'friendly' if he is to be on the move at the start of next week.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Some barbaric claims have been made that it was all a ploy by manager Tony Pulis to possibly halt his departure, and while that (probably) isn't the case, playing Traore was a strange choice considering he was occupying a spot that someone else who is staying could've been using for fitness.

Regardless of why the wide man feature, Express & Star's Wolves correspondent Tim Nash has revealed on Twitter that the club are hugely frustrated at Traore's injury. He is expected to be out for 4-6 weeks as a result of dislocating his shoulder, and will probably miss the start of the season.

I understand there's huge frustration in the @Wolves camp at the injury to Adama Traore last night. I'm told Traore had been due to sign for the club today or Monday but he's now out for 4-6 weeks with a dislocated shoulder. — Tim Nash (@TimNash_1) July 28, 2018

It's all quite strange, in a game that was eventually called off for bad weather conditions, the player literally slipped on the surface and dislocated his shoulder. A calamitous night for both the 22-year-old and the club he's soon to sign for.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

At this point there is no news on whether the deal for his reported £18m transfer has been scuppered. Boro fans will be hoping that it has, but we'll soon find out.