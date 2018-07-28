Wolves Left Seething After Pre-Season Injury Puts Exciting Attacking Transfer at Risk

By 90Min
July 28, 2018

Wolves are believed to be fuming at the fact that Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore was injured in Friday night's pre-season friendly against Sunderland. The Spaniard is supposed to be signing for the club on Monday, but a dislocated shoulder has brought the move into question.

Many are questioning exactly as to why Traore was even playing in the mocked up Wear-Tees pre-season 'friendly' if he is to be on the move at the start of next week. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Some barbaric claims have been made that it was all a ploy by manager Tony Pulis to possibly halt his departure, and while that (probably) isn't the case, playing Traore was a strange choice considering he was occupying a spot that someone else who is staying could've been using for fitness.

Regardless of why the wide man feature, Express & Star's Wolves correspondent Tim Nash has revealed on Twitter that the club are hugely frustrated at Traore's injury. He is expected to be out for 4-6 weeks as a result of dislocating his shoulder, and will probably miss the start of the season.

It's all quite strange, in a game that was eventually called off for bad weather conditions, the player literally slipped on the surface and dislocated his shoulder. A calamitous night for both the 22-year-old and the club he's soon to sign for.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

At this point there is no news on whether the deal for his reported £18m transfer has been scuppered. Boro fans will be hoping that it has, but we'll soon find out.

