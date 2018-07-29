Lindsey Horan's Late Equalizer Gives USA Draw Against Australia in Tournament of Nations

Lindsey Horan scored a late equalizer to give the USWNT a draw against Australia in the Tournament of Nations and keep the Americans' unbeaten streak alive. 

By Kellen Becoats
July 29, 2018

Lindsey Horan came up huge Sunday with the USA's 17-game unbeaten streak on the line by heading down a pinpoint corner from Megan Rapinoe to score a late equalizer against Australia and ensure a share of the points for the USWNT in its second game of the Tournament of Nations.

Australia, which is the last team to beat the U.S.—in a game that took place almost to the day a year ago, also in the Tournament of Nations—nearly beat the Americans again when the Matildas got out on the counterattack in the 22nd minute and a smart ball by Lisa De Vanna saw Chloe Logarzo slip behind the USWNT defense and score the first goal of the game. 

The Americans, who had looked the aggressors before the goal, took some time getting back into the game and really seemed to struggle to find the right final ball for much of the game. It looked like Australia was going to beat the USWNT for the second time in just over a year before the Americans won a corner as the game crept into stoppage time. 

Rapinoe put in a solid ball and Horan rose up to meet it and give the Americans a share of the points going into their final game of the tournament against Brazil on Thursday.

 

 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)