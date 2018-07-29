Lindsey Horan came up huge Sunday with the USA's 17-game unbeaten streak on the line by heading down a pinpoint corner from Megan Rapinoe to score a late equalizer against Australia and ensure a share of the points for the USWNT in its second game of the Tournament of Nations.

Australia, which is the last team to beat the U.S.—in a game that took place almost to the day a year ago, also in the Tournament of Nations—nearly beat the Americans again when the Matildas got out on the counterattack in the 22nd minute and a smart ball by Lisa De Vanna saw Chloe Logarzo slip behind the USWNT defense and score the first goal of the game.

Australia opened the scoring with this counterattacking goal by Chloe Logarzo (via @TheMatildas) #ToN2018 pic.twitter.com/Wu3iJ5iWWf — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) July 29, 2018

The Americans, who had looked the aggressors before the goal, took some time getting back into the game and really seemed to struggle to find the right final ball for much of the game. It looked like Australia was going to beat the USWNT for the second time in just over a year before the Americans won a corner as the game crept into stoppage time.

Rapinoe put in a solid ball and Horan rose up to meet it and give the Americans a share of the points going into their final game of the tournament against Brazil on Thursday.