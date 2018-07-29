Middlesbrough in Talks Over £10m Move for Liverpool Winger as Potential Adama Traore Replacement

By 90Min
July 29, 2018

Championship side Middlesbrough have opened talks with Liverpool over a £10m move for young winger Sheyi Ojo.

That is according to the Sun, who claim Boro are resigned to losing Adama Traore this summer and have identified the Liverpool attacker as the man to fill his boots.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

The Reds are understood to be open to selling the England Under-21 international, given that they're set for a summer clear-out, and will let him go for the right price.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Fulham, but did not have as good of a spell as he would have wished. Yet it is understood that Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis still rates the player highly and wants him to come in as a replacement for the speedy Traore, who is said to be on the verge of joining Wolves for £18m.

According to a recent report from the Telegraph, several other players could follow Ojo out of Anfield before the beginning of next season.

Goalkeeper Loris Karius is reported as being the offload priority, while the likes of Danny Ings, Divock Origi, Lazar Markovic and Pedro Chirivella are all said to be on their way out as Jurgen Klopp looks to trim the squad after the club's lavish £250m spend in the last eight months.

Valencia are expected to make a £27m approach for Origi, while Ings, who has emerged as a target for Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Southampton, is expected to leave for £20m.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Striker Ben Woodburn will also be allowed to leave the club on loan following the completion of Liverpool's US tour.

