West Ham Fans Rage on Twitter After Midfielder's Shocking Performance Against Ipswich

By 90Min
July 29, 2018

With former Premier League winner Manuel Pellegrini in charge, and new signings such as Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson, you'd be forgiven for thinking that West Ham players would put in a decent effort in a friendly against Ipswich Town.

But nah, not Cheikhou Kouyaté.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

The midfielder was heavily criticised by Hammers fans last season and they're still gobbing off about him over the summer following another shoddy display against the Tractor Boys.

Felipe Anderson, Marko Arnautovic and Arthur Masuaku are the only players who stood out during the match, as the Hammers scraped by with a 2-1 victory in Suffolk.

Fans are hoping that the midfielder won't be around much longer...

'Bloody Kouyate is non existent' - Fairs. Might be worth keeping him around though, as Jack Wilshere's knee will probably be non-existent again in a couple of weeks.

So Kouyaté has been rubbish and it's all London Stadium's fault, apparently. *Starts petition to rebuild Upton Park so Kouyaté can play well again.*

The club have been urged to do their bit for charity and chip in to help build Woy's Cwystal Palace squad.

The, er, underperforming central midfielder has been linked with a move away over recent weeks. Crystal Palace are said have entered negotiations with the Hammers for the Senegalese midfield enforcer.

Meanwhile, he has also been linked with a move to Porto, with a recent report claiming that he is in talks with the Portuguese side.

Well, now we know that both Palace and Porto obviously don't have much of a scouting budget...but West Ham fans will be hoping the club can palm him off somewhere.

