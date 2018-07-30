ESPN Pundit Jokes That Petr Cech Is 'Getting Ready' to Leave Arsenal Following Rap Performance

Arsenal's veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech will leave ghe Gunners during this summer's transfer window because he would not want to play second fiddle, ESPN pundit Brian McBride has claimed.

According to the Express, McBride, 46, also claimed Cech is preparing for his Arsenal exit following his rap last week.

The former Chelsea number one performed an explicit rap in front of his team-mates during their pre-season tour in Singapore.

Summer signings Matteo Guendouzi and Bernd Leno also performed their initiation songs.

Cech sung: “Hey guys, we are here in Singapore. You make me sing and it is not f***ing cool. This trip is way too long. I can't wait to go f***ing home!”





After the arrival of Leno from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported £19m, the Czech's future has been in doubt.

Petr Cech did a rap song during his first initiation at Arsenal. Here he is again rapping. [Filmed by Aubameyang] #AFC#BackByPopularDemand pic.twitter.com/0hBXr5wHFw — AFCPressWatch (@AFCPressWatch2) July 27, 2018

Former Fulham striker McBride believes the 36-year-old stopper still has plenty of years at the top level of football, and joked he was 'getting ready' for his next club by practising for his initiation song.

“I think he raps nowadays, I’m reading, which is pretty unique for a goalkeeper, especially of an elder statesman...he raps about wanting to be home I’ve been reading. I was as surprised as you.

“Petr Cech, I still think he’s a goalkeeper that has a lot of years left in him in the sense of being a starter. But he’s not going to stick around being a back-up.

“So I’m going to say he’s going to move. So yes, he’s going to be somewhere as first choice. I think he’s getting ready for his initiation for his next club.”

Time will tell whether the experienced stopper will leave the Gunners this year, it'll be difficult for new Arsenal boss Unai Emery to leave out £19m Leno, with the 26-year-old eager to learn from Cech at Arsenal.