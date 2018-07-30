Jamie Carragher Backs Expensive Liverpool Star to 'Look Like a Bargain' With Performances

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has praised Jurgen Klopp's spending this summer, and claimed that Virgil van Dijk's price tag will 'look like a bargain' in time.

Liverpool broke the world record transfer fee for a defender when they brought the Dutchman to Anfield in January, but former Reds centre-back Carragher insisted that the money paid was well worth it.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Carragher said: “They’ve got Van Dijk, who was a huge amount of money, but I always say it doesn’t matter how much money you spend on a player – if he performs, he’ll look worth it.





“In two or three years time, other centre-backs will go for big money and he’ll look like a bargain.”





The Reds have been the Premier League’s biggest spenders so far in the summer transfer window, splashing out more than £170m to bring in the likes of Alisson, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Carragher also claimed that Klopp's side is better than anything he experienced in 17 years at the club.





Liverpool’s second-longest ever serving player featured in the Champions League winning side of 2005 and played alongside legends such as Steven Gerrard, Xabi Alonso and Fernando Torres.





But whilst this side must prove they are worthy to challenge for the title, Carragher insisted this side are more than capable, adding: "It does look like a really top-end squad at the moment, possibly as good as anything I was involved in and I was at Liverpool for 17 years."

Jason Miller/GettyImages

Carragher continued: "The squad that they have now and the strength they’re looking to gain is as good as anything I played in."