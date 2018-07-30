Pedro Obiang's West Ham Exit Put on Hold as Londoners Hike Asking Price to €11m

Pedro Obiang's exit from West Ham looks to have been put on hold with the Hammers seemingly asking for a higher transfer fee.



The midfielder looked set to join his former side Sampdoria last week with a number of reports claiming a deal between both parties was edging ever closer to being agreed, however talks look to have stalled.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

West Ham have halted the transfer from going through with Manuel Pellegrini's side now reportedly holding out for up to €11m, as they consider him a less than entirely dispensable.



The 26-year-old has spent three seasons with the club after moving from Sampdoria in 2015, however his last two seasons with the club have been plagued by an ankle injury in 2016 and a knee injury last season.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

With Pellegrini also bringing in Jack Wilshere earlier this summer, there now seems to be plenty of depth in the midfielder area which means Obiang may indeed be sacrificed as a result - but reports from Italy suggest that the Hammers are playing hardball.



After fighting a long relegation battle, the Hammers managed to climb up to 13th in the table to secure their safety from relegation and will now want to avoid a relegation dogfight like the one they found themselves in last season, heading in the opposite direction towards the European qualification places.

In the meantime Obiang will be hoping a move back to Sampdoria can reignite his career after what have been two have frustrating seasons for the Spaniard.

