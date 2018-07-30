Willian Addresses Rumours Regarding His Future as Transfer Deadline Edges Closer

Willian has confirmed to the Brazilian press that he will stay at Chelsea next season amidst exit rumours.



The Brazilian has been targeted for much of the summer by Barcelona , however whilst speaking with Brazilian news outlet Esporte Espetacular Willian quashed all rumours surrounding his future and insisted he's still very happy at Stamford Bridge.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Whilst answering questions regarding his international future, the forwards stated he won't be retiring from the Brazilian national team and that he'll get back to work at 'his club'. When asked by the reporter what he meant by 'his club', he replied: "I’m back to England. I’m very happy at Chelsea. I’m very happy living in London."



It's the news Chelsea fans would've been desperate to hear as they gear up for a season where they will be looking to bounce back after their disappointing fifth place finish last season.



Clive Rose/GettyImages

Willian has spent five seasons with the Blues and in that time has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup on top of the prestigious Chelsea Player of the Season award for the 2015/16 season.



It certainly doesn't seem as if he is bored of life at Chelsea just yet with their new manager Maurizio Sarri preparing for his debut campaign in the Premier League.

Meanwhile the Blues will be preparing for another year without Champions League football - the second time in the last three seasons they haven't qualified for Europe's elite competition. Sarri will likely be delighted with Willian's latest comments with the winger set to play a key role in Chelsea's push for a Premier League title.