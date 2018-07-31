Julen Lopetegui 'Happy' With Real Madrid Squad Without Signings & Backs Gareth Bale to Fill CR7 Void

By 90Min
July 31, 2018

Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui is seemingly prepared to head into the new season with his squad exactly as it sits after claiming that he will be 'happy' if no more new players are signed and no more players head for the exit.

Real let Cristiano Ronaldo join Juventus earlier this month and are yet to try and replace the five-time Ballon d'Or winner after refusing to resort to long dead Galacticos transfer policy and pay more than €100m for any single player.

Only 22-year-old full-back Alvaro Odriozola, emerging goalkeeper Andriy Lunin and Brazilian teenager Vinicius Junior have so far joined the first-team squad this summer.

"We are delighted with the squad we have and are convinced that we will fight for all our objectives, and it cannot be any other way at Real Madrid. We want to be a great team on the pitch," Lopetegui is quoted as saying by Marca.

"If a player doesn't come or go, I will be a happy coach. We are not going to talk about hypotheticals. With the squad we have, we will be able to face the demands of Real Madrid."

Rather than replace the departed Ronaldo with a marquee signing, Lopetegui appears determined to fill the void from within and is particularly hoping that Gareth Bale will rise to the challenge.

"As a coach, it is an exciting challenge to make a competitive team without Cristiano," he said.

"[I have] recognition for one of the most important players in the history of Real Madrid, the club appreciated his legacy by facilitating his departure.

"We are convinced that Bale is going to have a great year and we expect a lot from him. We will work together for him to reach top form."

