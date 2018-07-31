Leonardo Bonucci Set to Return to Juventus After Clubs Agree Swap Deal for the AC Milan Captain

Leonardo Bonucci is set to return to Juventus in a swap deal that will see Mattia Caldara join Milan.

As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the two Italian giants have agreed a straight swap deal that will see the central defenders move in opposite directions, resulting in an immediate return to Juventus for Bonucci.

The 31-year-old only left the Turin club last summer in a deal worth £37m, although after spending an unhappy season at the San Siro, Bonucci is now set to return to the club that he won six Scudetti and three Coppa Italia titles with.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Caldara meanwhile only came back to Juventus this summer after spending over a season on loan at fellow Serie A side Atalanta, and will now depart the club after failing to make a competitive appearance for the Old Lady.

In addition to the exchange, renowned Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated via his Twitter account that the deal does not include a buy-back clause for Caldara.

Non è prevista alcuna clausola di recompra per Caldara con la Juventus #calciomercato — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2018

Despite both players being international for their native Italy, the two defenders vastly differ when it comes to experience, with Bonucci boasting 80 caps while Caldara only made his debut for Gli Azzurri in June, highlighting the difference between the two.

It's been a busy time for the two clubs recently, as a move that would see Gonzalo Higuain join Milan from Juventus nears completion.

In a deal worth a reported €55m, it would see the Argentine international move to the San Siro on an initial year-loan loan worth €20m, before paying a further €35m to keep to the striker on a permanent basis.