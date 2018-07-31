Leonardo Bonucci Set to Return to Juventus After Clubs Agree Swap Deal for the AC Milan Captain

By 90Min
July 31, 2018

Leonardo Bonucci is set to return to Juventus in a swap deal that will see Mattia Caldara join Milan. 

As reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, the two Italian giants have agreed a straight swap deal that will see the central defenders move in opposite directions, resulting in an immediate return to Juventus for Bonucci. 

The 31-year-old only left the Turin club last summer in a deal worth £37m, although after spending an unhappy season at the San Siro, Bonucci is now set to return to the club that he won six Scudetti and three Coppa Italia titles with. 

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Caldara meanwhile only came back to Juventus this summer after spending over a season on loan at fellow Serie A side Atalanta, and will now depart the club after failing to make a competitive appearance for the Old Lady.

In addition to the exchange, renowned Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated via his Twitter account that the deal does not include a buy-back clause for Caldara.  

Despite both players being international for their native Italy, the two defenders vastly differ when it comes to experience, with Bonucci boasting 80 caps while Caldara only made his debut for Gli Azzurri in June, highlighting the difference between the two. 

It's been a busy time for the two clubs recently, as a move that would see Gonzalo Higuain join Milan from Juventus nears completion.

In a deal worth a reported €55m, it would see the Argentine international move to the San Siro on an initial year-loan loan worth €20m, before paying a further €35m to keep to the striker on a permanent basis. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)