Liverpool New Boy Alisson Becker Drops Hint Over Reds Squad Number

By 90Min
July 31, 2018

A big hint about the squad number of new Liverpool signing Alisson Becker has been dropped, as the keeper was pictured training with the team for the first time. 

Alisson signed for the Reds in early July for a world-record fee for a goalkeeper of close to £67m from AS Roma. 

Following the World Cup, both Alisson and fellow Brazilian Roberto Firmino joined up with the Reds squad on their pre-season tour in Paris on Monday. 

Both Alisson and Firmino were put through their paces in preparation for the upcoming season, with the latter seemingly dropping a hint of his new squad number along the way. 

While many expected Alisson to be given Loris Karius' number one shirt, the Brazilian was instead pictured wearing the currently vacant number 13 jersey on his training kit.

No official statement has been made of the number that the goalkeeper will wear, and with rumours of a departure for Karius, it could be the case that the club will wait to announce Alisson's squad number until the number one jersey is vacant. 

Any overly eager fans rushing to get 'Alisson 13' printed on their new shirts should exercise caution, with fellow new recruit Fabinho sporting three different numbers on his training kit since arriving. 

Reds fans will not have to wait long for the official squad numbers to be confirmed with the season just two weeks away. Following the disastrous end to last season from Karius, it is likely that Alisson will be given the nod in their first Premier League game of the season against West Ham United at Anfield.

