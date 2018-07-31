Why Signing Lucas Digne From Barcelona Is a Statement of Intent From Everton

With the transfer window closing before the Premier League kicks off this season, sides are under more pressure than ever to get their business done early and improve their squads before the first fixtures starting August 10.

The Toffees are no exception, as new manager Marco Silva looks to make an immediate impression and push Everton further towards the European places by the end of the season.

After completing the signing of former Watford star Richarlison for a fee rising to £50m, Everton are now on the verge of completing another ambitious signing, namely Barcelona left-back Lucas Digne.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

The 25-year-old was omitted from Didier Deschamps' final 23-man World Cup squad largely because he was not getting enough game time with the Catalans - so this deal could likely benefit all parties and help Everton attract other top talent to Goodison Park.

Everton have had great success in buying high calibre players from big clubs, who were all deemed surplus to requirements in recent times; Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea, Gerard Deulofeu from Barcelona and Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United to name a few.

In the case of Digne, the Catalans were happy for him to continue challenging Jordi Alba for the left-back slot, but the player himself seems no longer happy in backup role.

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

In addition to the on-field benefits, signing a player of Digne's pedigree could have other benefits for Everton.





Attracting players of his ilk could possibly persuade first-choice goalkeeper Jordan Pickford of the Toffees' ambition amid reports suggesting Chelsea are lining up a move for the former Sunderland player, should Thibaut Courtois joins Real Madrid in the coming days.





Everton are looking to try and build a team for years to come and for that, you need a good core group of players - a clear spine of the team. Pickford is the pivotal, reliable element, so naturally they must do all it takes to keep him.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

Everyone wants an incentive to resist offers from big clubs and Digne's impending arrival may be precisely that. They have made a serious signal of intent that they are focused about improving within time and have also proved they can lure players from some of Europe's biggest clubs. As an aspiring player why would you want to go anywhere else?

