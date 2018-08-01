Hector Bellerin Reveals the Main Differences in Arsenal Training Under Unai Emery

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has revealed how Unai Emery's training methods are completely different to those of former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

Emery joined Arsenal from PSG this summer, replacing the departing Wenger who called time on his 22-year reign at the club. After several seasons of frustration for Arsenal fans, a change of manager and purposeful action in the transfer window - coupled with Bellerin's comments on Emery's radically different coaching style (which focuses more on a pressing style versus Wenger's possession game management) - will surely fill them with optimism for the new season.

“I think he [Emery] is a great coach,” said Bellerin, via the Express. “He has great experience in Spain and he’s always played at the top level, even with teams that didn’t have the best players. He’s made them very competitive.

“It’s been very different for everyone [this summer]. Mr Wenger had been at the club for 22 years so obviously a lot of things have changed. Training is way different, we are working on different things that we didn’t use to with the [previous] boss.

“The coaches have different philosophies, the are completely different. Arsene Wenger was a manager that left a lot of inspiration with the players. He gave you a lot of freedom and now Unai Emery is a bit more tactical, more organised on the pitch.

“It’s different philosophies that have worked for both of them and for us as players it’s just about replicating what they want on the pitch.

“We are getting used to it, we are working really hard to understand the way they want to train and the way they want is to play. I think everyone is doing really well and everyone is excited. We are all working hard because everyone wants a spot in the starting XI.”