Kevin Strootman Sends Message to Dutch Teammate Over Liverpool's Recent Transfer Move

Roma's Dutch international Kevin Strootman showed his frustration in losing goalkeeper Alisson to Liverpool, complaining to Reds midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on Instagram.

After finally completing his big money move to Liverpool, Alisson has been impressing in training and Dutch midfielder Wijnaldum shared an Instagram post on social media of the pair.

Check out Strootman's message re Alisson pic.twitter.com/oi4kkJTKH2 — Dan Coombs (@hitcdancoombs) July 31, 2018

Midfielder Strootman, who is an international teammate of Wijnaldum, commented: "You take our place in the final and now our goalie."

While the 28-year-old was likely being light-hearted in his comments, it clearly demonstrated the feeling of frustration among the Roma players at losing such a top-quality player in Alisson. Strootman also made reference to last season's Champions League campaign, where Liverpool eliminated Roma in the semi-finals.

Wijnaldum and Strootman spent just over two years playing together at PSV in their native Netherlands.

LUIS ACOSTA/GettyImages

Alisson arrived at Liverpool after drawn-out negotiations for a world-record £66.8m, but has hit the ground running. While obviously yet to play in a match for Liverpool, the Brazilian has pulled off several outstanding saves for the cameras in his first training session for the Reds to keep fans excited.

Alisson's signing has been seen as a huge positive by fans, addressing an area of real concern in recent times for Liverpool.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Liverpool's previous number one, Loris Karius, made two horrendous mistakes in the Champions League final against Real Madrid that ultimately cost his team the trophy, and has seen his confidence severely knocked by it.

The German shotstopper has made a series of similar, costly mistakes against pre-season opposition this season and could do with some time out of the spotlight.