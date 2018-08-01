Liverpool Consider Move for Towering Young International Keeper Amid Karius & Mignolet Exit Rumours

Liverpool are said to be considering a move to sign 20-year-old goalkeeper Guyana international Kai McKenzie-Lyle from non-league Barnet, according to the Mirror.

The 6ft 7in shot stopper reportedly played for the Reds' Under-23 side in a pre-season friendly last week.

🔎 Seems like the goalkeeper on trial with the #LFC U23s in Hungary was Barnet's Kai McKenzie-Lyle—thanks to @LiverpoolFCse for the tip.



He's 20, 6'7", scored on his international debut for Guyana and made his League Two bow for Barnet at just 17, replacing Jamie Stephens. 👌 pic.twitter.com/Wtybe8BbFB — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) July 25, 2018

The Haringey-born goalkeeper came through Tottenham and Barnet's youth setups, before making his first team debut for the latter in September 2015 as a substitute - after regular goalkeeper Jamie Stephens was sent off.





McKenzie-Lyle hasn't made another senior appearance for Barnet since then, however, spending time on loan at Cockfosters, St Ives Town and most recently Hayes and Yeading.

#LFC are giving a trial to Kai McKenzie-Lyle with the Under-23s in their friendly against Hungarian club ETO Gyor.



The giant custodian stands at 201cm tall (giving him an extra centimetre on former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch), which is a shade over 6ft 7in in old money #LFC — Jag1E™ (@Jag1E) July 25, 2018

The 20-year-old is a full senior international, having made two appearances for Guyana.

Those two international appearances have been action-packed too. On his debut against Suriname in October 2016 he scored a header in the 120th minute. He saved a penalty against Jamaica in his following appearance.

In addition, according to reports, Liverpool are also willing to consider letting both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius depart this summer following the signing of new number one Alisson.

Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has emerged as a surprise target for Barcelona, with the Catalan club willing to offer the 30-year-old the chance to become the understudy to German international Marc-Andre ter Stegen.





Mignolet became of interest following uncertainty over current Barcelona number two Jasper Cillessen's future. Liverpool are said to want at least £12m to let the player leave Anfield this summer.





Fellow Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, who until Alisson's arrival was the Reds' first choice, is also said to be potentially available this summer.