Liverpool Youngster Chirivella Turns Down Transfer Offer as He Seeks England Stay or Return to Spain

By 90Min
August 01, 2018

Young Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella has rejected the chance to join Rosenborg, despite a transfer fee being agreed between the Reds and the Norwegian champions.

Chirivella was given permission to talk to Rosenborg last weekend after Liverpool accepted a £3.5m bid for the 21-year-old. The transfer would have included a buyback option in each of Chirivella's first three seasons after leaving the club.

But as the Liverpool Echo reports, he has decided that this is not the right move for him, as he would rather continue his development in a more prestigious league. He is keen on staying in England or returning to his native Spain.

Liverpool plucked Chirivella from Valencia's academy in 2013 but he has only made one Premier League appearance for the Reds, which came in a 2016 defeat to Swansea.

He has spent the last 18 months out on loan in the Netherlands, first in a six-month spell at Go Ahead Eagles and then a season-long loan at Willem II.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Chirivella was part of the Liverpool squad that travelled to the USA for their recent tour and featured against Manchester City and Manchester United.

But he was omitted from this week's training camp in France so that he could pursue a move away.

