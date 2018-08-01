Man Utd Snubbed by World Cup Finalist Due to Jose Mourinho 'Style' After €60m Offer

Manchester United have been unsuccessful in their attempts to lure Mateo Kovačić away from Real Madrid this summer following their €60m bid for the Croatia international, who has rejected the move due to José Mourinho's style of play, according to reports in Spain.

The 24-year-old midfielder is currently away on holiday with teammate Luka Modrić following his side's involvement in the World Cup this summer, where Croatia incredibly reached the final before losing to pre-tournament favourites France.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

It has been widely speculated that Kovačić could leave the Santiago Bernabéu this summer in the search of first team football, with Manchester United - along with former side Inter - among the frontrunners for his signature.

However, Marca claim that the midfielder has rejected the chance to move to Old Trafford ahead of the new season, supposedly citing the club's pragmatic tactics as the reason for snubbing Manchester United's interest.

It is added that the Red Devils recently even submitted a €60m (£54m) offer for Kovačić, who has three years left remaining on his current contract.

Theo Hernandez and Kovacic playing amazing after getting lots of game time finally imagine my shock — Rk (@RkFutbol) February 24, 2018

Kovačić is expected to insist that he is sold ahead of the new season to avoid another part-time role with Real Madrid's first team, although new manager Julen Lopetegui is hopeful that the Croatian will stay at the club.

That could prove difficult for Kovačić to agree to, however, especially as midfield teammate Dani Ceballos will be given an 'important role' by the 51-year-old head coach next season.

Although it is almost certain that Manchester United have been keeping an eye on Kovačić this summer, all signs have pointed to the club prioritising a new centre back during this window - especially after Shakhtar Donetsk star Fred, who impressed on his first start against Real Madrid in pre-season, joined their ranks during the World Cup.