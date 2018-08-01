The MLS All-Stars will face off against Juventus in Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium on Wednesday for the 2018 MLS All-Star game.

Juventus landed five-time FIFA Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's elimination in the World Cup. Ronaldo will not play in the MLS All-Star Game. LA Galaxy star forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic will also skip the game because he would be playing three games in an eight-day span.

The MLS All-Stars tied 1–1 with Real Madrid in last year's edition of the game.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: You can watch live via ESPN+ or on the WatchESPN app.